Call for action to halt green field developments across Sussex

An urgent call for curbs on green field developments across Sussex has gone out from a campaign group.

The group - the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England - says that the current house building boom is pricing out young people from finding homes.

Developers have been clearing hedgerows along the edge of a 2,750-home site north of Horsham. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191025-144206008

The call follows a string of proposals in the Horsham area which - if they all go ahead - would see the building of more than 20,000 new houses in the area.

Developers have outlined proposals for 3,500 new homes at West Grinstead; 1,200 at Southwater; 3,500 at Adversane, 2,200 at Billingshurst and 10,000 on land between Horsham and Crawley at ifield.

However, no planning applications, or approvals, have yet been given for any of the plans.

But one development that is going ahead is the building of 2,750 new homes, a business park and new school on a greenfield site north of Horsham.

Now the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England is calling for urgent changes to planning rules to curb what it calls “the trend for vast, expensive green developments in the county.”

CPRE Sussex director Kia Trainor said: “Young people in Sussex have become victims of a house building boom which is shamelessly putting profits before homes.

“This is effectively shutting out the next generation.”

CPRE Sussex is holding a one day ‘Affordable Housing Seminar’ at Barnham Community Hall, Barnham, on November 9 from 10am-2pm.