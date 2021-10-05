Butlin's incident: everything you need to know about the controlled explosion in Bognor Regis

Police, Ambulance, ordinance disposal and fire and rescue units were on the scene at Butlin's this morning (October 5) following reports of a 'suspicious device' in the car park.

Officers arrived at 7.15am this morning and organised a precautionary evacuation of the hotel, closing off the road to keep members of the public safe.

The 600 and 700 bus service, which passes through Bognor Regis town centre and Hotham Park, was diverted for the safety of passengers and ordinance disposal units let of a controlled explosion in the area, removing the device.

A controlled explosion took place in the Butlin's car park today. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for Sussex Police has since confirmed that the device 'presented no risk to the public' and, having been made aware of this fact, fire and rescue units were stood down at 11.02am.

The road has since been opened and stagecoach has confirmed that the diverted 600 and 700 bus routes have now returned to normal service.

A spokesperson for Bourne Leisure, the company which owns Butlin's thanked members the emergency services for their support: "The safety and security of our guests and team members is our number one priority," they said.