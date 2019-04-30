Business skills workshops for Chichester women considering self-employment

Young women and mothers considering self employment in the Chichester region could benefit from a campaign to support them into work.

The ‘Discover Your Future’ scheme from Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT) will encourage women to use its new state-of-the-art co-working space at Graylingwell Park’s Water Tower to receive mentoring and professional skills training free of charge.

Clare de Bathe, director of CCDT said: “Many women can feel intimidated by workplaces, and that is an unacceptable situation.

“This can result in some not considering self-employment, in spite of a desire to do so, and others not to follow ambitious paths they are capable of, as the support is not there to assist and guide them. We hope to change that.”

The programme, funded by the National Lottery and West Sussex County Council among other organisations, will aim to support 20 women each year, identified with the help of Chichester District Council.

Mentoring will cover fields from administration and design to marketing. CCDT is looking for additional in-kind support from local businesses with expertise in finance, marketing, confidence building, web development and business start-up skills to provide advice and mentoring.

Contact CCDT at clare@chichestercdt.org.uk.