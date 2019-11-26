Bury school shortlisted for national award by the Times Educational Supplement

Dorset House School in Bury has been shortlisted for a Pre-prep/Prep School of the Year 2020 award by the Times Educational Supplement (TES).

The TES Independent School Awards celebrate the extraordinary commitment, quality and innovation shown by teachers and support staff across the UK.

On Friday, February 7, the hopeful schools will gather for a ceremony at the Grosvenor House hotel in London to find out the winners.

Headmaster Matt Thomas said: “There are just eight schools in this category – many much larger than Dorset House and I am so delighted that the judges have recognised how much is achieved here both inside and outside of the classroom.

“Dorset House is in an exciting place and its success is very much a team effort.This category celebrates the hard work and dedication of pupils, staff and governors.

“We are fortunate to have a very supportive parental body which contributes to the genuine family atmosphere at our school and I know that they will all be as delighted as we are with this news.”

TES editor Ann Mroz said: “We received an unparalleled number of entries this year, all of which were first rate. The schools that have been shortlisted should be proud – it is a remarkable achievement.”

