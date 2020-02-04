Burst water main hits supplies in Loxwood and Billingshurst

A burst main has left some parts of Loxwood and Billingshurst without water this morning.

Southern Water officials say that teams are currently out delivering bottled water to people in the area.

Meanwhile crews are on site working to identify leaks.

A spokesman said: “If anyone has spotted a leak in the area, please call us on 0330 303 0368.”

Southern Water says that people living in the postcode areas GU6 RH12 and RH14 might experience loss of water supply or low pressure.

The spokesman added: “We’re sorry for any inconvenience and thank everyone for their patience while we work on this emergency as quickly and safely as possible.”