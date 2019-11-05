Burglars target Pulborough area

Thieves unscrewed the hinges off the door of a shed before stealing an electric bike from a property near Pulborough.

Police say that the burglary happened at Coldwaltham some time between 11.30pm on October 27 and 8.30am the following day.

In a separate burglary, thieves stole a laptop, some jewellery and cigarettes from a house in Rectory Close, Pulborough.

Police say that the thieves struck some time between 5am and 7.30am on October 30.

Officers ask anyone with any information about the thefts to call them on 101.