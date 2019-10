Thieves grabbed a £2,300 haul of horse riding equipment when they broke into a property in Storrington.

Police say that two saddles, 10 horse rugs, three bridles, head collars, fly masks, grazing muzzles, and a strimmer, were stolen during the break-in at premises in Hurston Lane.

In another burglary at stables in Coolham, thieves stole a horse rug, metal chains, clips and lead ropes, worth around £100.

Police say that anyone with any information on the thefts should contact them by calling 101.