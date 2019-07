Police are investigating attempted break-ins at properties in Pulborough and Billingshurst.

Officers say damage was caused to the door of a house in Orchard Way, Pulborough, when burglars tried to break in some time between 2.30am on July 5 and 9am on July 6.

In a separate incident, burglars caused damage to the front door of a property in Five Oaks, Billingshurst, when they tried to break in between 12 noon and 7pm on July 6.

Police say nothing was stolen in either incident.