Jane Wickens was named a Cancer Research UK Honorary Fellow at the charity’s annual Flame of Hope Awards on Friday, November 5, in celebration of her loyalty and dedication to the cause for more than 30 years.

The ceremony, held at Allington Castle, in Kent, was hosted by chief executive of Cancer Research UK Michelle Mitchell.

The audience heard about Jane’s considerable event management experience that, over time, has allowed her to organise 18 charity balls, fashion shows, music events, quizzes and most recently two Relay For Life events.

Jane Wickens and her award at Cancer Research UK’s annual Flame of Hope Awards ceremony.

Over a 30-year period Jane has helped raise more than £650,000 towards life-saving projects.

Michelle said: “The past 18 months has shown us – more than ever – how fortunate we are to have the support of our incredible volunteers.The Flame of Hope awards give us the opportunity to celebrate and say thank you to our dedicated volunteers for the fantastic work they continue to do.

“One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime and we can all play a part to help beat it. Cancer Research UK’s pioneering work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has helped save millions of lives but this has only been possible thanks to the commitment of our supporters and volunteers, without whom we would be unable to fund outstanding scientists, doctors and nurses.”

Sharon Baldwin, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Sussex, said: “This is the first year we have celebrated our Flame of Hope award winners with events across the UK - making the occasions more personal for our amazing supporters.

“We are very excited that Jane is already planning for the next event – the Relay For Life South East at South of England Showground over the weekend of June 18 and 19.”