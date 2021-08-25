Burgess Hill BMX track sees return of Rock up and Ride event

It was organised by Respect Youth Club and Burgess Hill Town Council and welcomed Niki Spiers and Matt Griffiths from Gosport BMX Club who provided expert guidance to the riders teaching new skills.

Sussex Clubs for Young People also attended with their Purple Bus to create some amazing art pieces with the attendees.

The town council was excited for the popular event’s return this summer after it had to be cancelled last year due to Covid-19.

Left to Right: John Carter (Burgess Hill District Lions), Matt Griffiths (DJ and Bike Technician from Gosport BMX Club), Niki Spiers (lead coach from Gosport BMX Club), Alan Ranger (Burgess Hill District Lions), Burgess Hill Town Mayor Anne Eves, Ken Saunders (President Burgess Hill District Lions) and four participants SUS-210818-101305001