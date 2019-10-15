Bugler needed for Remembrance Sunday in Shoreham

Shoreham Royal British Legion is desperate to find a bugler willing to play The Last Post and Reveille on Remembrance Sunday.

The usual musician will be away on holiday on Sunday, November 10, and all other avenues explored so far have drawn a blank.

The annual Remembrance Sunday parade in Shoreham. Picture: Derek Martin DM17111000a

So, chairman David Slark is putting out a public appeal for help and says this important day will not be the same without it.

David said: “I am ex-service myself and it means a lot. Remembrance Sunday is the big one and it is not the same without the bugler.

“This year is the 75th anniversary of D-Day, so it is particularly important. I have tried every avenue. It would be a sad thing if we can’t find anyone.

“As long as they can play The Last Post just before the two minutes’ silence and Reveille straight after, that’s all we ask.”

Someone who can play the bugle or the trumpet is required for the important role and they would need to be at the War Memorial in East Street around 10.45am on Sunday, November 10.

Call David Slark on 07735390097 if you can help.