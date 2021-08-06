How the eco café at Brooklands Park in East Worthing could look

Plans for the café, which will be on the site of the old facility at the East Worthing park, include indoor and outdoor seating and the potential for a ‘green’ roof with plants that encourage pollenators.

Consultants are putting forward the proposal on behalf of Worthing Borough Council – but it will have to pass the independent planning committee before progressing. Once built, the council will seek tenders to run the cafe. The plans are for a smaller café than consultants and council officers previously envisaged, which will allow more of the wider £3million project at the park to be spent on landscaping and new walkways and playgrounds.

Edward Crouch, the council’s executive member for digital and environmental services, said: “Obviously we cannot pre-empt what the planning committee will decide but I very much hope this gets the green light.

“It is a simpler design more sympathetic to the development of the overall park than we first envisaged because we want the natural habitat to dominate.

“With this plan going to committee and work set to begin on the next phase of the wider park plan in the autumn, it’s fair to say that we are cracking on with delivering the masterplan and taking Brooklands from good to great. I think we are getting some real momentum now.”

The Brooklands project is now in its second stage. The masterplan will see a new children’s play area, new accessible pathways, a 2.5km fitness trail and landscaping to introduce new plants, glades and discovery trails.