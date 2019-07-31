Broadbridge Heath pupils design playground names and posters in community projects

Children from Shelley Primary School have taken part in two competitions to benefit the residents of Broadbridge Heath.

The first competition was to name the two new playgrounds in the Wickhurst Green housing development, and the second was to design posters to encourage residents to clean up after their dogs and not to drop litter.

Shelley Primary School pupil Erica George-Eames with her entry 'Leapfrog Playground' SUS-190731-111218001

There were over 100 suggestions for playground names but Layton Hazelgrove’s entry of ‘The Giggles’ and Erica George-Eames’ ‘Leapfrog Playground’ were the lucky winners.

They received a £10 WHSmith voucher as a ‘thank you’ prize from the parish council.

The children’s names are now on the gates into their respectively named playgrounds, which has thrilled them.

| READ MORE: New CEO appointed at Horsham charity |

Layton Hazelgrove from Shelley Primary School, Broadbridge Heath, with his entry of 'The Giggles' SUS-190731-111206001

The design a poster competition also proved popular with the children with over 80 entries and such was the quality of the artwork, with some punchy slogans, that the Parish councillors were faced with a real challenge to choose the winners.

It was thought that four different posters would be sufficient but eventually, the councillors settled on five winning designs, produced by Natalie Dimitrova, Victoria Hayda, Emilia Hazelgrove, Scarlett MacDonald and Amelia O’Halloran.

When the designs had been made up on weatherproof boards, a set was presented to the school and the children were given £10 book tokens as their prize.

Councillor Knight said: “It is a priority of the council to engage with our local community, so it was very apt that these competitions involved the children in thinking about their local environment.

“We were delighted with the very creative responses from the children and hope to involve them in further projects in the future.”

The poster boards will be placed around the village on popular dog walking routes and along with new dog litter bag stations and ‘two-minute litter pick’ stand which will be by the new parish office when it opens, the council hope residents will help to keep Broadbridge Heath healthy, clean and tidy.

READ MORE: Toilet Twinning project sees Horsham pupils pay for ten toilet blocks to built in Malawi

100 people transform Beacon Hill campsite for Horsham Scouts in just one day

Disney event launched at Billingshurst charity shop