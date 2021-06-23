Broadbridge Heath girl, 9, takes on sponsored litter picks inspired by grandad’s community work

Evie Trowbridge was inspired to take on the challenges by the community work of her grandad, David Trowbridge, who is the president of the Horsham Lions Club.

Evie’s mum, Janice Trowbridge, said: “We started the other day after a discussion at her school about how to save the animals and the world and she wanted to do a litter pick in our local area.

“Evie chose to raise funds for the Horsham Lions to help grandad and all the people he raises money for, and for QEII School as she has linked with them from her own primary school learning sign language through songs.

Evie Trowbridge from Broadbridge Heath during one of her litter picks SUS-210623-085556001

“She set out to raise £150 and has now raised £315 in two weeks. She has completed three litter picks and one with the Broadbridge Heath Parish Council to help in our area.

“She really wants to be part of the community. She has also walked her five miles and we are super proud of how much she has raised.

“She is going to continue litter picking even after finishing her fund raising for now.”