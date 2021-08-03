The hen welfare charity is making an urgent appeal ahead of its rehoming event in Ferring this weekend.

The laying hens being saved need homes to go to once they leave the commercial farm. Those who find a place for the birds to live out their retirement will be lifesavers, the charity says.

Kathryn Howard, PR officer for the BHWT, said: “I recently went along to an adoption event and saw the hens leaving the farm and feeling fresh air and seeing sunlight for the first time. It’s truly one of the most heart-warming, life-affirming things I’ve ever been a part of and by adopting hens you could also be a part of that.

Hen heroes are urgently needed to help save flocks from slaughter

“We don’t tend to think of chickens as pets but once you invite these funny little creatures into your home, you’ll wonder why you didn’t do it sooner. They have great personalities, they can be affectionate, they’re fun to watch and, of course, they’ll lay you the freshest eggs you’ve ever had.

“If you have a bit of space in your garden, you could do something amazing by adopting some hens and literally save their lives.”

Anyone interested in opening their home to hens must register with the BHWT before Thursday, August 5, and then pick up the hens from Ferring on Sunday, August 8.

The BHWT doesn’t charge a fee for each hen but does ask for a donation to cover adoption costs and hen welfare campaigning work, such as veterinary and education programmes.