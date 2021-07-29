Some of the team at the furniture and electrical store at 45 Chapel Road wore fancy dress and the charity shop at 17 Chapel Road had birthday collection buckets out on for the occasion on Wednesday, July 28.

Ron Carney said both stores wanted to do their bit to create awareness of the charity and spread the word of the vital research the the charity funds.

Volunteers spoke of their work in the shops and what it means to them to be involved.

The team at the British Heart Foundation's furniture and electrical store in Chapel Road celebrating the charity's 60th anniversary. Picture: Steve Robards SR2107292

Ryan Forshaw, who has been a volunteer at the British Heart Foundation for more than five years, said: “I’m very happy working there and find the store is very enjoyable to work in.

“We are a dedicated team of hardworking, committed staff, who offer excellent customer service.

“I organise the furniture around in the shop and if we sell a piece that is flat packed, I will assemble it for the customer. All we ask is for a small donation towards the charity, which makes it nice for the customer not having to build it themselves.

“To be able to be a volunteer, give back to the community and raise money for a charity means the world to me and I’ll continue to work hard and support the British Heart Foundation in years to come.”

British Heart Foundation staff in the charity shop. Picture: Steve Robards SR2107292

Volunteer Christine joined the British Heart Foundation in June 2019 and deals with customers on the phone as well as face to face.

She explained: “I book appointments and deal with any cancellations that are required.

“The calls and visitors are varied and enable me to speak to many different people. The paid and unpaid members of staff are a pleasure to work with (most of the time). They are helpful and fun and make the days pass quicker.

“The bonuses of voluntary work are immeasurable, it is both rewarding and fulfilling. I am helping to raise funds for an extremely worthwhile charity, while improving my wellbeing.