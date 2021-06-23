Britain’s biggest Gin Festival to be held in Sussex

Brighton events company E3 is staging the event at the 200-acre estate of Borde Hill Garden near Haywards Heath on July 10.

Among the atrractions on offer are Sussex, British and worldwide gin distillers, hot and cold artisan food and live entertainment on stage all day along with free entry into Borde Hill Garden.

E3 chief executive David Hill said: “There will also be local craft beers available and some Sussex fizz for you to try, and when you need cooling down under the July sunshine you can sit back and enjoy a chill-out set from DJ Pat Sharp.”

Britain's biggest Gin Festival is to take place at Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath

There will be more than 100 premium and small batch gins to try including favourites such as Sipsmith and Hendricks, and there is a Pink bar dedicated only to Pink Gin.

There is also a Captain Sir Tom’s London Dry Gin to try out and for every G&T bought a small donation goes to The Captain Tom Foundation.

David Hill said: “Under stage three of the government roadmap, events with a maximum capacity of 4,000 people can still take place.

“We are working closely with Mid Sussex District Council to ensure everyone has the best possible festival experience in a Covid secure environment.

DJ Pat Sharp will be at Britain's biggest Gin Festival at Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath

“We are amazed at the public response to this event and the number of tickets we have already sold.

“We all heard our Prime Minister Boris Johnson say that Freedom Day has to be delayed for a further four weeks, and I think most of us can understand why.

“We have all the necessary Covid measures in place and will be going full steam ahead with this.

“We can’t wait, especially after the success of the 2019 festival, and we are confident it will be a huge success.”

Despite uncertainty over lockdown, all VIP Tickets and Premium Maharaja Palace Tickets have already sold out but Standard Tickets, which include admission into the festival, complimentary Gin Guide and free admission into Borde Hill Garden, are still available.

Distillers taking part include Brighton Gin, Cabin Pressure Spirits from Horsham, Chichester Harbour Gin, Hastings 1066 Gin, Worthing Gin, Slake from Shoreham, Madame Jennifer brand from Hove and Ditchling Gin.

Those serving food include Brighton artisan pop-up Dirty Mac, Michelin trained chefs Mann and Moore from Wisborough Green, Mid Sussex Super Cream and Brighton Thai specialist Pok Pok.

David said: “We could not have chosen a better venue as Borde Hill is a stunning estate.

“Sussex produce is at the heart of this unique festival, and we will also be showcasing gins of the world with international culinary options to complement them.”

The event is for people aged 18 and over.

It starts at noon on Saturday July 10 and runs until 9pm.