Britain’s tallest man wows pupils at Horsham school

Britain’s tallest man Paul Sturgess proved he wasn’t short on fun when he visited a Horsham school.
Giant basketball player Paul - seven feet seven inches tall - paid a visit to Holbrook Primary School last week.
And the former Harlem Globetrotter proved a hit among the young pupils.
Thirty-two-year-old Paul spoke about himself at a whole-school assembly and about his career and experiences with a focus on embracing your differences and making the most of your talents.
A school spokesman said later: “The children were amazed with his basketball skills and a lucky few got to try some tricks with him.”
Later in the day Paul - said to have size 19 feet and to eat a staggering 7,000 calories a day to keep himself healthy - visited classrooms and organised basketball sessions where the children were able to practise their own skills and pose for photographs.
Head teacher Ian Holmes said: “It was a fantastic day for the children and staff.
“Paul was so engaging, inspiring the children about basketball, as well as reinforcing positive messages about resilience and respect.”
Holbrook Year 4 pupil Maia Baldorino said: “It was so much fun and challenging.”
Paul, from Leicestershire, is said to have unusual height in his family - his biological father is 6ft 10in tall.
According to Wikipedia, he was seven feet tall by the time he was 16.
He became a motivational speaker Immediately following his basketball career.