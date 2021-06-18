Brilliant Bognor blooms mark start of Rocks partnership with sigh loss charity
Bloomin’ marvellous – that was the overwhelming verdict from organisers as they gathered to launch the link between Bognor Regis Town FC and a leading sight loss charity.
Rocks volunteer Graham Flower took on the task of ensuring the club’s events HQ Seasons is a riot of colour thanks to beautiful planters, installed to signify the start of the collaboration between the football club and 4Sight Vision Support.
And he was joined by Julie Branson, fundraising officer at the charity, and Louise Lawson and Roger Nash, from the club’s Rocks In The Community project, to help raise awareness of the partnership.
The charity will stage a fundraising event at a Bognor game at Nyewood Lane at some point during the new season, which is set to kick off in August.
Julie said she was delighted that the partnership had been launched and looked forward to a flourishing relationship.
Louise noted the blooms were fantastic and she praised the hard work undertaken by Graham to create the welcoming flowers.
She said: “We very much hope we can help this fantastic charity and as Rocks In The Community we look forward to working towards this goal.
“Rocks supporters have been so generous in the past with various initiatives and we are sure they will be keen to help where they can to help 4Sight Vision Support.”
The news comes as 4Sight Vision Support, known as West Sussex Association for the Blind up until 2017 with West Sussex removed from the name in 2001, celebrates its 100th anniversary.
The charity aims to make a positive difference in the lives of people living with sight loss in West Sussex by providing support, advice, advocacy and training to improve their quality of life.
4Sight Vision Support is staging a five-mile Wellbeing Walk on June 26 at the Angmering Park Estate.
Find out more about this and the charity’s work at www.4sight.org.uk
