Entries to the 2022 Brighton Marathon have closed after a 'fantastic surge' in numbers saw the event hit a total of 20,000 registrants.

The record number for the 26.2 mile course on Sunday, April 10, is welcome news and means the 2022 event is set to be the largest Brighton Marathon to date.

Organisers are delighted and said it marked 'a hugely positive outlook for running mass participation events and an encouraging shift in public appetite' following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Brighton Marathon which was postponed until September Photo by Jon Rigby

A marathon spokesman said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has been a challenging time for the mass participation events industry, which has suffered postponements, cancellations and refunds without the support of insurance policies or government funding.

"For the surviving events, the challenge of coming back has not been easy, not least because of the general public’s understandable nervousness towards committing to an event during such uncertain times.

"It is therefore an incredible result for all mass participation running events, that Brighton Marathon 2022 has closed general entries on such a high and positive note."

The spokesman added that in 2019 there were 10,680 runners and in 2021, despite there being 7,694 participants, almost £4million was raised for charities, as well as giving so many the chance to take part and achieve their incredible goals.

The runners at the 2021 Brighton Marathon which was postponed until September Photo by Jon Rigby

While general entries are now closed for the 2022 marathon, places already secured by various local and national charities are still available. People can find the charities with marathon places on the website Charities | Brighton Marathon Weekend

Tom Naylor, event director at Brighton Marathon Weekend, said: “Each year we can forecast our entry numbers with some degree of certainty based on previous years, allowing us to plan our finances. Throughout the pandemic, it has been exceptionally difficult for us and our industry colleagues, with an ever-changing outlook from Government.

"It is amazing to have closed our entries for 2022 with such a positive uptake and I am incredibly excited for our industry, our charities, our city and our participants that the year ahead looks so much brighter and healthier for us all.”

The Brighton Marathon will take place on Sunday, April 10 as part of Brighton Marathon Weekend, which runs from Friday, April 8 – Sunday, April 10. The event is renowned for its remarkable spectator support, stunning scenery and vibrant city atmosphere.