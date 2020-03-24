Brewery donation cheers Sussex charity

Craft beer specialist Bestens Brewery has donated £441 to The Down Syndrome Development Trust as part of a commitment to give a percentage of the profits from every beer it sells to charity.

Bestens’ founder Paul Swaffield handed Sen Smallwood and Guy Passey from the charity a cheque at a charity evening at the Brewery headquarters in Lower Beeding.

The Down Syndrome Development Trust is a Sussex-based charity delivering support services and specialist interventions to improve and enhance the lives of people living with Down syndrome in the county.

Paul Swaffield, founder of Bestens Brewery, which sells craft beer across Sussex and the South East, said: “When we started the brewery it was always our aim to be more than just a company that sells beer, we wanted to make a real contribution to our local community.

“One way we do this is to give a portion of our profits to charity and this year we chose to donate the money raised to The Down Syndrome Development Trust.

“We are delighted that we have been able to support such a worthy cause.”