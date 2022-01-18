Brew Monday: Worthing Samaritans volunteers get together for Brew Monday to help combat loneliness
Volunteers from Worthing Samaritans got together for a cuppa and a chat to mark Brew Monday, a national Samaritans campaign designed to help combat loneliness.
It was an opportunity to catch up with friends and generally be together again, as well as meeting up with visitors to the centre and others who popped in for a chat.
The volunteers from the Worthing charity organised the Brew Monday at Heene Community Centre on Monday morning.
Sophie Badman, a listening volunteer, said: “It’s so important for our mental health to keep talking to each other and making the time to catch up with a friend or loved one and checking in with each other.
“Everyone who attended the event was smiling, chatting and for us volunteers it’s special to see people enjoying themselves at our event.
“Originally, the date was known as Blue Monday, which is said to be the most depressing day of the year, but Samaritans have changed it to Brew Monday. It was a lovely morning of chatting, interacting with each other and generally being together again.”
Samaritans are there to listen 24/7, you can call, email, send a letter or use online chat to contact a volunteer, whatever you are facing, they are there to face it with you. Talking things through can be so beneficial. Samaritans do not offer advice or give opinions, they simply listen and give you the space to explore your feelings. Call 116 123 any time or email [email protected]