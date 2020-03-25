Bravery of Partridge Green dad determined to help others

The family of a Partridge Green dad-of-two living with the life-changing effects of brain tumour treatment is fundraising to help find a cure for the disease.

Daniel Calver, 33, was diagnosed with a low-grade glioma two years ago and is currently undergoing speech therapy after two gruelling operations impacted his ability to talk.

The Calver family SUS-200323-094155001

But Daniel is determined to help others and with his wife Natalie and their children, six-year-old Sennen and Hayden, three, raised more than £1,000 for the charity Brain Tumour Research by taking part in events such as the charity’s ‘Wear A Hat Day’ campaign.

Daniel said: “My brain tumour diagnosis came completely out of the blue, after I suffered a seizure in March 2018. It’s been a tough two years, having gone through radiotherapy and surgery.

“I have regular scans and sadly, in May 2019, we found out that, following my operation, my tumour had grown into the cavity. The consultants warned that my tumour might have become highly aggressive, but fortunately it transpired that it was still low-grade.”

Daniel underwent further surgery. “Both operations had a huge impact on my speech. I had to learn to talk again with speech therapy.”

Now Daniel is raising awareness for Brain Tumour Awareness Month, which runs throughout March and culminates in ‘Wear A Hat Day’ on Friday (March 27).

He added: “I’m very grateful for my family, who have helped to raise more than £1,000 for Brain Tumour Research. Sennen absolutely adores organising fundraising activities and last year she inspired Jolesfield C of E Primary School, where she is a pupil, to take part in Wear A Hat Day. Hayden is beginning to understand a little more about my illness and, as he’s grown up with me being poorly, he’s used to seeing me poorly.

“We’re determined not to let coronavirus dampen our fundraising spirits and if we are unable to raise funds in the community, we will take to social media to champion the cause and set up a fundraising page.

“The virus is a worry for my family, as treatment has suppressed my immunity and my white blood count is reduced. I feel for brain tumour patients as they face additional uncertainty at this time. I am hoping to return to work at Virgin Atlantic in September but the outbreak has caused me a great deal of anxiety about my job.”

Hugh Adams, charity spokesperson at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We are very grateful to Daniel for sharing his powerful story. We encourage people to donate to his family’s fundraising page.”

He said the Brain Tumour Research charity, along with other charities, faced funding losses because of the cancellation of events such as the London Marathon due to the coronavirus crisis.

To take part in Wear A Hat Day go to www.wearahatday.org

To donate to Brain Tumour Research go to https://www.braintumourresearch.org/donation/donate-now