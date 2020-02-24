Borde Hill Garden opening early to display magnolia in full bloom

A Haywards Heath garden is set to open early so that visitors can enjoy the magnolia in full bloom.

Borde Hill Garden will open its gates two weeks earlier than usual, and is inviting visitors to enjoy the collection of more than 180 magnolia trees and shrubs from March 14.

Visitors can also book a magnolia tour to learn about the collection of more than 80 large established magnolia and more than 100 recent additions planted in the last few years. These tours will be held on March 25 or April 3 from 11am-12pm, and are £12 per person, to include entry to the garden.

The Magnolia ‘Gardiner’s Grove’ is also set to come into bloom in 2020. This meadow was planted two years ago with 48 specimen magnolia trees chosen by RHS vice president Jim Gardiner for their scientific and educational interest.

Andrewjohn Stephenson Clarke, current family owner of Borde Hill, said: “Climate change seems to have led to our spring blooms arriving earlier at Borde Hill over the last few years, so we didn’t want our visitors to miss the incredible display of blooms.

“We are delighted to be sharing our impressive collection of magnolia with visitors who travel from around the world to enjoy our rare plants and trees, and we work hard to protect the collection for generations to come.”