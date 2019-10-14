Bonkers for Conkers at Langham Brewery, Lodsworth

Bonkers for Conkers 2019 at Langham Brewery – in pictures

There was fierce competition at the 12th annual Bonkers for Conkers competition at Lodsworth’s Langham Brewery yesterday (October 13).

There were competitions for the juniors and seniors at the annual conker contest which was raising money or Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice. Take a look through our photographers pictures from the event below...

Bonkers for Conkers at Langham Brewery, Lodsworth. Tilly Corfield - DM19102805a
Derek Martin
Bonkers for Conkers at Langham Brewery, Lodsworth. John and Pauline Guppy - DM19102799a
Derek Martin
Bonkers for Conkers at Langham Brewery, Lodsworth. Owen Roberts - DM19102792a
Derek Martin
Bonkers for Conkers at Langham Brewery, Lodsworth. Terry Smyth, right, and Johnnie Buchanan - DM19102775a
Derek Martin
