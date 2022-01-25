Bolney school celebrates 150th anniversary

Mirroring Bolney C of E Primary School’s emblem of an oak tree, the tapestry depicts a huge tree full of butterflies, a caterpillar and other woodland animals to celebrate their 150th anniversary year.

Every pupil was involved with KS1 pupils making the leaves of the tree, which are printed fabric hands and KS2 pupils made the butterflies, caterpillar, snail and hedgehog that adorn the tree.

When the pupils were ready to start they made tapestry frames using lolly sticks tightly covered with material.

Bolney Church of England Primary School Celebrates 150 Years with A Giant School Tapestry.

Once all the different elements of the tree were made the school sewed them onto a large tree trunk and branches, which had been made in the school’s textiles club from 2014.

Many other volunteers from the village, and family and friends of pupils also helped to make the tapestry.

Teaching assisntant, Sarah Bridger, said: “It is our tree of life, rooted in love. The caterpillar transforming into a beautiful butterfly, each one individually decorated, represents the child’s journey through the school from Reception to when they leave us and fly off to their next school.

“We wanted it to look 3D and really interesting. The children loved making it. They were focused and still and really enjoyed the whole creative process.”

Mrs Kenny, the Head Teacher, said: “Seeing the wonder and pride on the children’s faces when they saw the completed work hanging in the school hall was a wonderful moment. They all wanted to show me which animal or leaf they had made.”

Built in 1871 on the same site it still stands, Sarah explained how the school has grown and changed over the years: “The school office and Mrs Kenny’s office were once a cottage for the Head Teacher, and over the years various rooms and the main hall have been added.”

In such a strong community Bolney C of E Primary School is central to family life, with many generations of the same family attending the school.