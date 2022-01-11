Groups from Steyning Grammar School, Bohunt Liphook, and The Costello School in Basingstoke were welcomed to the Worthing school to work together on projects using iPads to produce high-quality videos.

Ben Carter, assistant headteacher, said: “The iPad Legacy Day was a great opportunity for students across Bohunt Education Trust to learn new skills in video production using the iPad.

“Students learned how to set up videos, how lighting and sound are important. We hope that they left inspired to get creative in their own video production.

Students from Steyning Grammar School, Bohunt Liphook, and The Costello School in Basingstoke were welcomed at Bohunt School Worthing for the iPad Legacy Day. Picture: Lisa Day

“It also has to be noted that students showed great resilience in carrying out their projects as they braved the storms on the south coast.”

Mr Carter led the programme and Kane Chapman, digital learning lead, ran a number of hands-on sessions, covering key filming fundamentals like scene setting, good sound and lighting, using green screen and editing footage.

Student digital leaders, the school’s young experts in film editing and digital media from years eight to ten, also led some of the sessions.

Mr Chapman said: “It was great to be able to showcase the skills that we use at Bohunt Worthing. We are really proud of our digital leader students, who led sessions and helped out massively. They are a great asset to our school.”

Despite storms on the day, the students were able to film different scenarios outside, such as interviews, and had the opportunity to work with green screens in the drama studio.