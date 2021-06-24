Bognor students take part in Young Women in Enterprise programme

Thirty young women from years nine and ten took part in the programme, designed to help inform young women about the world of business and inspire the next generation to aim high in their future careers.

Students from diverse backgrounds have the opportunity to explore key employability skills and potential career choices.

Albion in the Community (AITC), the official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, runs the initiative in partnership with American Express.

Felpham Community College students took part in the Young Women in Enterprise programme

Previously held at the American Express Community Stadium, the programme has been modified in line with coronavirus restrictions.

Sessions are being led by AITC’s qualified teacher in schools and colleges, supported virtually by Amex colleague volunteers who are working from home.

Women from across the business at American Express provide valuable insights into their career journeys and progression in the workplace.

Further sessions are planned across Sussex in the coming months.

Schools and colleges interested in taking part can email: [email protected]