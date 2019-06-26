Bognor Regis widow donates late husband's tools to charity recovering from burglary

An elderly Bognor Regis woman has been thanked after she donated tools, belonging to her late husband, to a community project which was targeted by thieves last week.

Intruders ransacked Men’s Sheds, run at 1A Dickinson Place, Durban Road, stealing several items, including a television and tools between 4pm on Saturday, June 15, and 9.15am on Monday, June 17. Read more here

After hearing about the break-in, widowed Oak Grove resident Audrey Page, 76, decided to put her husband Norman's tools to 'good use' by donating them to Men’s Sheds.

Audrey Page, who heard about the theft at the Bognor Regis Men's Sheds, donated her late husband's tool collection to Danny Dawes (pictured) and his team. Photo: Kate Shemilt. ks190388-3

She said: "It is great that they are going to make good use of them. I wouldn't want to see them waste away in the shed."

Men's Sheds chairman Jim Torrent said it 'proves the excellent community spirit' in Bognor.

He added: "It was very kind of Audrey to donate her husband's tools. I am very pleased and they will be put to good use. We are very grateful.

"There has been an excellent response to the break-in from the community. It shows there is more good than bad."

Community figure Danny Dawes, who is involved with the project, said: "I am absolutely over the moon. Even though Norman is no longer here, he is still helping the community.

"Things that could be of no use to someone, can be put to good use if in the right place. People need to start thinking twice before they go to the tip and think if what they are throwing away can be put to good use in the community.

"One man's rubbish can be another man's treasure and we will do our level best to make sure it does become treasure."

Audrey's partner Richard Knight, 78, said Norman 'would have been over the moon'.

He added: "They are definitely still useful so it's great that Audrey was able to pass them on."