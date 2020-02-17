Bognor Regis neighbours celebrate People’s Postcode Lottery win

Bognor Regis neighbours are celebrating after their postcode was announced as a daily prize winner in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Two residents of Queens Field Walk have bagged £1,000 each after their PO21 5RW was named as a winner today (February 17).

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners.

He said: “What brilliant news to start the week! Congratulations to our winners in Bognor Regis.”

This draw was promoted by Woodland Trust which has received over £11.8million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

It is the UK’s leading woodland conservation charity, owning over 1,000 different woods across the country.

These woods support a wide range of plants and wildlife and attract thousands of visitors each year.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support.

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk