Bognor Regis Art Society crowns winner of special competition

Members of Bognor Regis Art Society were proud to recently hold the society’s first Rose Bowl Summer Soiree.

More than 40 members and their guests attended, 32 of them entering a piece of art work in a bid to win the coveted Crystal Rose Bowl.

The popular event included light refreshments which were available throughout the evening and guests were able to socialise, take part in a short quiz and enjoy a raffle as well as voting for their favourite picture.

After tough judging the The Rose Bowl was won by Sue Hollingdale and was presented to her by the President, Caroline Ragless.

For more information on the society and the various events members hold either email Artisan2015@aol.com or call 01243268058.