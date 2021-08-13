Ray, 82, was joined for his milestone by daughter Julie Little, who lives in Hertfordshire, who was taking part in her 100th run.

The duo had planned to reach their milestones together last year, before the pandemic started, and Julie said it was a ‘very special and emotional day’ to finally do it after an 18-month wait.

Julie said: “My father has been a true inspiration to me over the years with all his running achievements and getting me into parkrun as well.”

Julie Little and Ray Blackwell