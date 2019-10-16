Bognor ice rink to return for a third year

Ice skating on the Prom is set to return to Bognor Regis for the third year running this winter.

Arun District Council has confirmed the attraction will return to its usual spot – Place St Maur des Fosses this Christmas.

With festive themes throughout, Bognor Regis BID has promised the ice rink will be packed with new and traditional treats that everyone can enjoy.

The ice rink will be opening from Thursday November 21 to Sunday January 5 2020.

Tickets are set to be available to buy online soon.

Bognor Regis BID has said it is delighted to confirm the ice-rink’s return as a popular fixture in the town.