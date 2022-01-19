Alexandra Hammerton is one of the youngest children to earn the coveted badge from the BBC programme Blue Peter.

She loves mermaids and sent in one of her drawings in the hopes of winning the Blue badge, one of eight Blue Peter badges.

Mum Annika said Alexandra is an intelligent and creative girl who likes to keep busy.

She added: “These badges are still coveted and thousands of children apply for one every year. I warned Alexandra she may not be successful on her first attempt and that we would keep posting entries until she won a badge. Imagine our delight when she won a badge on her first attempt.

“These badges are not easy to earn and at age six she is one of the youngest winners. We are still elated and shocked.

“Alexandra attends Heene Primary School and is in year two. She is the youngest pupil in her year group yet one of the academically-advanced pupils. I would say this makes her achievement all the more special.”

Ellen Evans, editor at Blue Peter, wrote to Alexandra to thank her for her 'beautifully drawn and wonderfully colourful' mermaid picture

Art is Alexandra’s favourite pastime. She is a fan of mermaids, fantasy and nature in general, and drew and coloured in a mermaid for her picture.

Annika said: “I am always on the lookout for competitions, activities and clubs for Alexandra as she is an intelligent and creative girl who likes to keep busy. She is proud of her achievement.”

Alexandra attends a weekly club run by artist Amelie Collyer and has been involved in a few local art initiatives. She also won a library competition last year.

She said: “We can see that you’ve put a lot of work into it and like it so much that we’re awarding you a Blue Peter Badge, which we hope you’ll enjoy wearing with pride.”

The badge and member’s card are being kept in a special tin.

The Blue Peter badge team said children can apply from the age of six to 15 years old and there are currently well over 3,000 six-year-olds with Blue Peter badges.

Blue badges are awarded for sending in interesting letters, stories, makes, pictures, poems, good ideas for the programme, and for having appeared on Blue Peter.