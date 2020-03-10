Blitz launched on Horsham roadside litter

A major blitz on roadway litter has been launched by Horsham District Council.

Dedicated teams were deployed in a series of clear-up operations on major roads in the area.

The council says it faces an ongoing battle with litter being strewn on roadsides by passing vehicles.

A spokesman said: “The appearance of litter on roadsides is a blight on our environment and its clearance currently costs local taxpayers some £100,500 a year.

“This particular operation addressed litter on the A24/A264 bypass over five days and cost £9,133.32.”

Council cabinet member for the environment Philip Circus said: “Littering is a crime which not only causes a terrible eyesore for people, but also damages the environment and leaves taxpayers out of pocket, which is not acceptable.

“We launched this crackdown in the worst hit areas as such a shocking amount of litter has been dumped along these roadsides recently.

“I believe that most of us want to live in a clean and tidy district, so I would ask people to think carefully about what they do with their litter.

“I would also remind people that they could face significant fines if our enforcement teams find them continuing to dump litter in this way.”

Meanwhile, the council is to install billboards on roadsides to remind people of the fines they could face.

They range from fixed penalty notices of £75 for dropping litter and up to £2500 for fly tipping.

The council is also asking people who spot littering or fly tipping to report incidents to them by going to its website or by supplying the council with Dash Cam footage.