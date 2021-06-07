Blankets for premature babies knitted by Horsham care home residents
Cosy handmade blankets have been knitted by residents at a Horsham care home to send to a premature baby unit.
The residents at HC-One’s Oakhill House care home gathered in the lounge and The Cabin – the home’s activities room – to make the blankets for the neonatal unit at East Surrey Hospital.
Wellbeing staff produced a simple knitting pattern for residents to follow so they could make individual squares which will be joined to form mini blankets.
Each resident has their own knitting bag containing a copy of the pattern and a tape measure to facilitate uniformity.
A spokesman at Oakhill House said: “This kind of activity promotes social activity and a common shared goal for the residents and is a dignified way for residents to support others, which really appeals to them.”
