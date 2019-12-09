Bin collections in Horsham over Christmas and New Year: What you need to know

There will be no bin collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day in the Horsham area.

Collections of recycling and waste will therefore be delayed by two days, according to Horsham District Council.

Bin collection days will change in the Horsham district over the Christmas period SUS-190912-101142001

Collection crews will be working additional Saturdays to catch up on December 28, January 4 and January 11.

Meanwhile, garden waste collections will be suspended over the festive period and will resume on Tuesday January 7.

A council spokesman said: “Any extra resources will be deployed to help with the additional recycling materials generated over the festive period.”

Dog bins and litter bins throughout the district will be emptied on December 24, 27 and 31.

The spokesman added: “No foil or glittery wrapping paper in your blue-top bins for recycling – do the scrunch test. If you can scrunch it and it doesn’t spring back it doesn’t contain plastic and can be recycled.

“Christmas cards, corrugated cardboard boxes, cardboard tubes and plastic trays can all be recycled in your blue-top bin.”

Residents can check their collection dates by logging on here: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/waste-recycling-and-bins/household-bin-collections/check-your-bin-collection-day