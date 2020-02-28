Billingshurst village speed watch members told: ‘Get a life’

Drivers in Billingshurst have been yelling: ‘Get a life’ at members of a community group trying to halt people speeding through the village.

Volunteers have recently reactivated a ‘Community Speed Watch’ initiative in Billingshurst in a bid to cut the number of road accidents.

Members of the speed watch group - who wear high vis jackets and stand at roadsides monitoring traffic speeds on radar guns - carry out surveys at pre-selected sites around the village.

But menbers of the speed watch team - a joint venture supported by Sussex Police and Billingshurst Parish Council - say that drivers sometimes shout abuse at them.

Founder member and former human resources manager Carol Terry said she had received the occasional protest. She said the most common quip was when peopled called out: “Lady! Why don’t you go get a life?”

Carol said her stock reply was: “I agree. Today might be the day when I save one or two.”

The re-launch of the speed watch team has won support from Billingshurst neighbourhood wardens Barry Faust and Glyn Thomas who frequently attend the speed monitoring sites when the volunteers are operating.

Barry said: “Generally speaking there is overwhelming public support for the work the volunteers do in this aspect of road safety.

“Once in a while they will get ‘chiacked’ by passing motorists.”

Glyn said that community speed watch was a road safety and education programme designed to influence driver behaviour to observe speed limits.

He said: “This is not an enforcement campaign and there is no penalty for errant drivers.

“If they exceed the speed limit by a predetermined margin, the registration number is sent to the police who in turn send a letter to the registered keeper advising on the requirements of the law.

“Should a driver be a repeat offender then the police will eventually visit the individual driver in the hope of deterring any further infringement of speed limits.”

The group - which currently consists of a landscape gardener, a highways officer, driving instructor, parish council administrator, a retired teacher, computer engineer and former policeman - is now looking for more volunteers.

Anyone interested is asked to contact Barry or Glyn at: BillingshurstWardens@horsham.gov.uk or by phoning 07795 051516 or 07795 051529.

Meanwhile, members of the speed watch group will be among those taking part in the Billingshurst Showcase Open Day on Saturday March 21 when many voluntary groups, organisations, local charities and community activities will be on display.