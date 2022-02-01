Billingshurst under-8s dress to impress with new kit

Charlotte Brazier, whose son Jack is seven and plays for the team, nominated the under-8s team for a £250 Team Sport Award from her employer, UK Power Networks.

The team had already secured a sponsorship from Chris Evans, of Evans Electrical, and with the grant from UK Power Networks, the team were able to complete their new look.

Charlotte, an HR adviser at UK Power Networks, said: “It was really exciting to receive the award and they were thrilled to get the new kit. This is a new team, formed this season and there were just six old shirts between them. Now they have fancy new kit.

Billingshurst new team dress to impress with new kit.

“It enables them to have wider friendships with children from neighbouring villages and it’s such a passion. Jack lives and breathes it and can’t wait for Wednesdays and Saturdays each week when he can see his friends and play football.”

The Team Sport Award scheme encourages UK Power Networks staff to volunteer in the community.