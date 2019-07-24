Billingshurst students gets creative on work experience

A Billingshurst marketing agency has welcomed two students from The Weald Community School for a week’s work experience.

Charlotte Tomlinson and Holly Greenfield, both in year-ten, were set the challenge of planning an open day for their school utilising many of the services PMW Communications provide.

The week started with Charlotte and Holly developing ideas, which had to include a celebrity guest, a fun family game and highlight the many positive aspects of The Weald, all within a budget.

They then worked with the PR department to develop press material that would be newsworthy for the local media, as well as create a social media campaign, radio advert and accompanying artwork.

| READ MORE: Oxford University Spanish competition success for Horsham student

Charlotte said: “We’re both interested in future careers in marketing and the media, so thanks to everyone at PMW for helping us experience so many different aspects.

“I really enjoyed the planning stages and being able to get creative with different ideas, then seeing it all come together.

Holly said: “It’s been such a fun week, and great to get the chance to develop our own ideas and leave with examples showing what we’ve achieved. PMW’s office is a building I see all the time, but I had no idea that so much happened inside!”

Peter Sutton, managing director at PMW, said: “Many of our team had really negative work placements when they were at school, so we’re all committed to ensuring the young people who come here for our July placement get to have a real experience of everything we do.

“We pride ourselves on our creativity, so as soon as students step through the door they are encouraged to focus on originality.

“It was a pleasure having Charlotte and Holly join us for the week. They came up with some fantastic ideas and we’re pleased they enjoyed their time learning about what we do.

“We do have staff who initially came to us on a work placement, so we may see Charlotte or Holly again in the future!”

READ MORE: Rudgwick Pre-School celebrates its 50th anniversary

6,000 customers visit plastic free and zero waste shop in Cranleigh during first 3 months in business

These are the Horsham winners at the Sussex Teacher of the Year Awards