Billingshurst school calls for support for charity project

A Billingshurst school is calling for more support for an overseas charity project.

The Weald School is raising money for its Classrooms for Kenya project, first set up more than 10 years ago by pupils.

The project aims to raise funds to supply the materials for old school buildings to be converted into brick-built classrooms for Kenyan pupils.

Jordan Sladden, international coordinator for the school, said: “Our students have worked really hard to raise money for the Classrooms for Kenya project through a variety of fundraising acts, to achieve our aim of securing more permanent, safe classrooms for Kenyan schoolchildren.

“The school has been raising money for this project since 2006, building over 70 new classrooms for over 20 different Kenyan schools.”

The project has now received a £250 boost from housebuilder Bellway.

Natalie Hughes, sales manager for Bellway South London, added: “We were very keen to support the Classrooms for Kenya project. All the credit has to go to Oscar Milne, the student at The Weald School who first brought this to our attention.

“We hope that our support of the project will help to attract more donations which will help the students here achieve their ongoing goal of providing more safe learning environments.”

For more see classroomsforkenya.org.uk