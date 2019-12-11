Billingshurst lights in memory of the mum who made Christmas ‘magical’

A Billingshurst man has created a Christmas lights display to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his mum, who he lost to cancer four years ago.

Chris Hawkins, 36, started decorating his bungalow at the beginning of September, with the help of his partner Tanya and her cousin Kevin.

The official switch on took place on Sunday, December 1.

He said: “Christmas was my mum’s favourite time of year, which inspired me to create a beautiful Christmas light display in her memory.

“Mum was always happy and loved everybody. She had difficult times, but when my dad passed away she was strong for me and my brother.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything better. Even though she didn’t have money, she always made Christmas magical for us.

“Mum passed away in March so I made an early Christmas. I did up the house and she came downstairs and when she saw it she had an amazing smile on her face. It was like even though she was terminally ill she had no problems.

“This event is trying to create the same smile she had on her face for others. There are people out there losing loved ones. It’s about raising money and giving people hope to cure cancer.

“When I put up the display every year, I get upset, but I’ve had the support of my partner, my family and my neighbours Jeff and James, who created a massive star that I put on the roof.

“Maybe she’ll see it from heaven. I don’t know.”

The lights, in Ash Lane, Billingshurst, will be switched on daily until the new year from 6pm–12.30am.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ChrissChristmaslights.