Billingshurst home developer named in Sunday Times 100 Best Small Companies to Work For list

A home developer in Billingshurst has been listed in the Sunday Times 100 Best Small Companies to Work For and recognised for its work with youngsters and veterans.

Thakeham Group was placed 94th in the prestigious list, one of only two Sussex companies and the only property developer.

The business was recognised with the Discovering Potential Special Award for its Talent for Development Programme and its work with the charity, Movement for Work.

It was only the fourth time in the event’s history that the trophy had been presented.

Rob Boughton, Thakeham Group’s chief executive, said: “This is yet another proud achievement for the Thakeham Group. Perhaps even more special, because it reflects the true opinions of our staff.

“Our people represent a core value of our business. We call ourselves the Thakeham family. To be recognised in this way is a wonderful endorsement of the unique way we collaborate, build homes and enhance communities.”

The list celebrates the very best business practice in companies with fewer than 250 employees.

All of the businesses placed in the list are acknowledged by staff as enlightened places to work with highly motivated employees and inspirational leaders.

The survey, completed by every member of each company, examined confidence in company leadership, strength of the company’s values and beliefs, giving back to the local community and how empowered staff feel to freely contribute to the business success.

Judges had been impressed with Thakeham’s success in supporting former military personnel gain skilled employment through its Talent for Development programme.

Thakeham is also committed to unlocking potential in young people stuck in the ‘no job – no experience’ cycle offering meaningful work placements as part of its collaboration with the charity Movement to Work.

Last year, Thakeham was also listed in the The Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100. This prestigious league table ranks Britain’s 100 fastest-growing companies over the last three years.

In the last 12 months Thakeham Group was also acknowledged for its work in supporting careers provision at a Surrey school; winning in the category of ‘Excellence in Partnership Working’ at Coast to Capital LEP’s Enterprise Adviser Network.

The accolade recognised Thakeham’s support of the Royal Alexandra and Albert School (RAAS) in Reigate, Surrey. The highlight was last July’s ‘World of Work Week’ when Thakeham managers took over teaching Year 10 classes.

The business now employs over 150 people and delivers sustainable, infrastructure-led communities. A developer strategic land promoter, a partnership and homes builder, the Thakeham Group has for many years led on biodiversity and the environment.

Each project blends the company’s placemaking purpose with the bespoke delivery of private residential developments; quality affordable homes; infrastructure and transport improvement; community facilities and building schools.

