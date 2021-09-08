Billingshurst boy, 11, swims the equivalent of 46 times the height of the Eiffel Tower

Eleven-year-old Harry Richardson set himself a 60-day challenge to swim 15,000m over the summer holidays to raise money for the Royal Marsden.

Harry, a pupil at Dorset House School in Bury, swam in both pool and open water and smashed his target by completeing 17,928m - and he’s vowed to carry on.

Mum Natalie said: “He is working really hard to exceed the target distance by some way, by setting himself 100 lengths to complete every day.”

Harry Richardson has swum the equivalent of more than 46 times the height of the Eiffel Tower

And if he stays on track Harry will reach a total of 22,728m - almost 8,000 above his target.

“I’m so proud that he has strived to go above and beyond, always approached it with enthusiasm and tenacity,” said Natalie.

Harry swam 1,937m in open water, off the coasts of Cornwall and Devon while on holiday, and the rest have been pool lengths.

Harry, who lives in Adversane with his mum, dad Mark and brothers Sam, nine, and Ben, five, said: “I’m really pleased that I’ve been able to raise more than I intended to for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.”

The Richardson family

He chose the Royal Marsden because cancer is close to his family’s hearts. The Royal Marsden were pivotal in treating Harry’s grandad who he sadly never got to meet.