Big Sleep Out at Lancing College supports First Base Day Centre

Students and teachers from Lancing College slept outside for a night to raise money for Brighton Housing Trust, a charity supporting the homeless.

Family and friends sponsored the 48 people taking part and so far, £1,430 has been raised.

The Big Sleep Out at Lancing College saw 48 staff and students spend the night outside

Chris Mole, housemaster at Lancing College, said: “We are so pleased with the support from the student college body and staff. We are thrilled to be able to support a local cause and help those who need it most during the winter months.”

The money raised will go towards the charity’s First Base Day Centre in Brighton, where people who are sleeping rough or insecurely housed in the city are offered help to get off the streets, start realising their aspirations and find a place they can call home.

Last year, First Base provided hot showers, clean clothes, support and advice to more than 1,000 people.

Lauren Ellis, fundraising manager, said: “At BHT, we meet people from all walks of life, all with their own reasons for being homeless.

“We are not here to judge. We are here to support vulnerable people through tough times, help them get back on their feet and provide them with the tools to make long-lasting positive changes in their lives.

“We couldn’t do this without the support of the local community and those like Lancing College.”

