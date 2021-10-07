The Big Sleep Out 2021 offers the community two ways to show their support next Saturday, October 16 – by sleeping out at Chichester Cathedral or taking part at home.

Sarah Dakin, fundraising and communications manager at Stonepillow, said: “It doesn’t matter where you sleep, just give up your comfy bed for one night to remember, help and support the people that don’t have their own bed.

“By getting involved, you will help raise funds desperately needed for Stonepillow to continue delivering existing and new services which respond to the ever-increasing needs of those most vulnerable in our communities throughout Arun and Chichester.”

Stonepillow Big Sleep Out

Participants can gather in the heart of Chichester at the cathedral grounds, build a shelter for the night and enjoy family entertainment and fun activities throughout the afternoon and evening.

In the evening, there will be an ecumenical Celebration of Life service at the cathedral in memory of those lost during the pandemic.

Anyone unable to join Stonepillow at the cathedral is invited to create their own Big Sleep Out at Home – throw a party, invite family and friends and build a shelter anywhere, indoors or outdoors – just be as imaginative as possible.

World Homeless Day, on October 10, aims to draw attention to people who experience homelessness locally and provide opportunities for the community to get involved in responding to homelessness.

Stonepillow Big Sleep Out