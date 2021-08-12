'Big part of Ebernoe is missing' after death of well-known farmer

Bruce Whittington (left) said a 'big part of Ebernoe is missing' after the death of his father-in-law Ivan Wadey (right)

Grandfather-of-five Ivan Wadey, described as a ‘very big part of the local farming community’, has died aged 86.

His son-in-law, Bruce Whittington, said: “A big part of Ebernoe is missing.

“Ivan was known by everyone in Ebernoe, Balls Cross and Northchapel and many people will have their own memories of him, and the help he gave them.

“He has done so much for so many over the years. He was a very big part of Ebernoe church, being churchwarden for a number of years and was a regular in the congregation until his health stopped him from being able to attend.”

Ebernoe stalwart Ivan, who briefly served in the Royal Air Force (RAF), was born in Butcherland Farm in 1934 and, 'apart from a few years at High Buildings Farm', he stayed there his whole life.

He joined the farming community at the age of ten, showing calves at local shows.

A keen supporter of the parish council, Northchapel School, Horn Fair, and Ebernoe cricket club and the Young farmers, Ivan also raised a ‘massive amount’ of money for the Macmillan nurses at Midhust.

Bruce added: “He was a very kind-hearted man and down to earth local farmer.

"If he was able to help he always would.

"Although I myself have only known Ivan for 33 years, many of you will have known him a lot longer, he will be missed by us at Butcherland, his sister in Exmoor and her family and throughout the wider community.

“He made a big footprint in Sussex. He had a very big personality and was a big character."