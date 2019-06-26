‘Big name’ retailers show interest in Burgess Hill town centre redevelopment

Several ‘big name’ retailers have shown interest in securing a spot in the Burgess Hill town centre redevelopment, according to the developer.

The £65million regeneration of The Martlets is set to bring a mix of new leisure attractions, community facilities, retail units and restaurants to the town.

Developer NewRiver made some changes to the scheme in May due to ‘a massive shift in the town centre retail sector’.

The volume of retail space has been reduced, increasing leisure provision instead.

The developer revealed the changes to the scheme at an open day on May 18.

NewRiver is still in discussions with Hollywood Bowl, it said today. And New Look, Nandos and Next are still on the cards.

But more big names have expressed their interest.

Speaking exclusively to the Middy, Justin Thomas, director for NewRiver, said: “There is an increasing level of interest from retailers – and some big names.

“There has always been a level of interest from retailers but the challenge that we faced in the previous plans was we didn’t have enough retailers to fill the space.

“However, now, we have the right space for the right people – and it is deliverable.”

NewRiver is holding another open day for the public this Saturday (June 29), at Unit 25-27, The Martlets, from 11am to 4pm.

