Best salon in Sussex in Haywards Heath

The ceremony, held on Friday, November 26, saw many businesses across Sussex winning awards in their fields.

The Hair Sanctuary is a boutique salon in a renovated barn at Naldred Farm, Haywards Heath.

Owned by Helen Lee, the salon opened in 2017 and aims to offer high-quality services with luxury surroundings.

Helen Lee, the owner, with the Best Salon in Sussex Award.

The staff want clients to be relaxed and feel pampered the moment they walk in the door, with the spa-like approach.

After winning the Best Sussex Salon, The Hair Sanctuary has now been invited to the Englands Grand Final Awards in Manchester in March.

This will give them as chance to win the Best Salon in England award.

For more information visit: www.hairsanctuary.salon/services