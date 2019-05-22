Belmond British Pullman trip sees 160 guests board train for St Catherine’s Hospice

Around 160 people enjoyed an unforgettable trip aboard the famous Belmond British Pullman to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice.

The sister train to the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express pulled into Horsham station as part of the bespoke trip on Saturday May 18.

The impressive train attracted a crowd before its departure from Horsham station where lucky guests were welcomed on board by uniformed staff.

As they boarded carriages restored to the glory of their 1920s heyday, they were serenaded by Angel Delights, a vocal harmony group who specialise in music from the era.

Angel Delights also entertained guests as they enjoyed a Bellini brunch on route to the historic Hampton Court Palace.

On arrival at Hampton Court guests explored the impressive grounds, and enjoyed traditional horse and cart rides. Guests were then welcomed back on board the opulent Belmond British Pullman with a glass of champagne. As they made their return journey to Horsham guests were treated to an exquisite three course dinner and wine.

Hannah Shorter, events project fundraiser at St Catherine’s said: “We hope our guests enjoyed their journey aboard the British Belmond, one of the world’s most iconic trains.

“We know many people joined us to celebrate a personal special occasion, and we’d like to thank them for supporting our hospice whilst treating themselves.

“I’d also like to thank Angel Delights for entertaining our guests so beautifully.

“As a local charity we rely on the generosity and support of people in our local community to provide our care.

“And at the moment we can only help one in three local people who need us. But in the future we want to be there for everyone to make sure that nobody faces death and loss alone. Our British Belmond trip has raised vital funds and taken us a step closer to that.

“We’re really grateful to everyone who joined us to make this such an unforgettable trip.”

